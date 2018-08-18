Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee celebrate release of new song

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singers Janet Jackson, left, and Daddy Yankee attend their "Made For Now" single release party at Samsung on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Janet Jackson attends her "Made For Now" single release party at Samsung on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in New York.

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Janet Jackson's fans were so energetic at an event Friday for her new single that one fan chimed in so the icon could speak without interruption.

"Everybody, be quiet. We can't hear her," a girl yelled, as Jackson and the rest of the packed room at Samsung 837 in New York burst into laughter.

The excitement was around Jackson's festive song "Made for Now," which features Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee and was released Friday. Jackson thanked the crowd for attending and said, "Please spread the love."

She introduced Yankee to the stage, calling him her "partner-in-crime in this song." He noted that the room included a diverse group of people, saying: "The beautiful thing is we got everybody in the building."

"Thank you Janet for uniting the country," he added.

