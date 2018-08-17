Suspect in Pleasant Valley shooting captured, dies from injuries

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday evening.More >>
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Frank Keith Boozer, who is suspected of a shooting in Pleasant Valley, died soon after he was captured early Saturday morning.More >>
Storms continue to impact parts of our area Saturday night and the chance for rain will remain in the forecast past midnight.More >>
From safe sex to getting politically organized, a conference being held in Birmingham this weekend aims to empower minorities in the community.More >>
The losing candidate in the July 17 Republican runoff for Alabama House District 30 is suing the winning candidate, saying the nominee didn't file Ethics Commission paperwork in time.More >>
