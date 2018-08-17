Suspect in Pleasant Valley shooting captured, dies from injuries

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Frank Keith Boozer, who is suspected of a shooting in Pleasant Valley, died soon after he was captured early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Matthew Wade says Boozer arrived in the victim's driveway and opened fire Friday night. The victim was shot in the legs while retreating to a barn to get a shotgun.

Authorities say Boozer was apparently struck in the arm, shoulder, and chest by the victim.

When he was found, medics and deputies transported Boozer to an area hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead from his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

