Calhoun Co. deputies searching for suspect in Pleasant Valley shooting

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect in a shooting in Pleasant Valley.

Sheriff Matthew Wade says Frank Keith Boozer arrived in the victim's driveway and opened fire. The victim was shot in the legs while retreating to a barn to get a shotgun. According to Wade, the victim may have struck the suspect as the suspect stole the victim's truck, a black 2005 GMC pickup crew cab. The tag number is 11AY117.

Wade said deputies have set up a perimeter near Pleasant Valley High School while searching for the suspect in that area.

