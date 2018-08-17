Calhoun Co. confirms suspect captured in Pleasant Valley shootin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Calhoun Co. confirms suspect captured in Pleasant Valley shooting

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that they have arrested Frank Boozer who is suspected of a shooting in Pleasant Valley.

Sheriff Matthew Wade says Frank Keith Boozer arrived in the victim's driveway and opened fire. The victim was shot in the legs while retreating to a barn to get a shotgun.

