Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Chambers Academy 41, Lee-Scott Academy 0

Cornerstone Christian 41, Sparta Academy 14

Crenshaw Christian Academy 20, Calvary Christian, Ga. 19

Edgewood Academy 13, Northside Methodist 12, OT

Evangel Christian School 48, Evangel Christian 0

Ezekiel Academy 44, Tabernacle Christian School 26

Hooper Academy 28, Coosa Valley Academy 8

Kingwood Christian 34, Pickens Academy 0

Patrician Academy 33, Marengo Academy 6

Pike Liberal Arts 20, Morgan Academy 14

Russell Christian Academy, Miss. 41, Tuscaloosa Christian School 8

Southwest Georgia Academy, Ga. 40, Abbeville Christian Academy 14

Springwood School 23, Success Unlimited Academy 12

St. Patrick, Miss. 40, Snook Christian 0

Wayne Aca., Miss. 21, South Choctaw Academy 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.