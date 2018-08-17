FIRST ALERT: Rain chances remain high through weekend

Another round of rain and storms will build across Mississippi on Saturday morning and shift eastward and impact Alabama during the late morning hours and through the evening.

We will see a similar set up on Sunday, too. Temperatures will not be quite as hot due to increased cloud cover and higher rain chances.

Another system impacts us early next week and then a cold front finally passes by on Wednesday. That will allow drier and slightly cooler air to filter in by the end of next week. Temperatures will be in the 60s to start for a change.

