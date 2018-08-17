Birmingham Alliance signs former Bama championship-winning QB

There will be several familiar names when the Birmingham Alliance make their debut in February.

The Alliance of American Football League announced105 additional players today that have signed, upping the total number of league players to 205.

The biggest name signed to the Birmingham Alliance is former championship-winning quarterback Blake Sims. Sims is joined by former Tide players offensive tackle Dominick Jackson, defensive back Bradley Sylve and wide receiver Chris Black.

Each team will have a 52-man roster. The eight-team league's inaugural season starts in February 9, 2019. The Birmingham Alliance are coached by Tim Lewis.

