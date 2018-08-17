Maryland Board of Regents takes control of McNair probe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Maryland Board of Regents takes control of McNair probe

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - The University of Maryland Board of Regents has assumed authority over the investigation into the death of Jordan McNair, who collapsed during football practice and subsequently died.

The board also voted to assume control of the commission formed to investigate the culture of the Maryland football program.

The action was announced Friday night after the board was briefed by university President Wallace Loh about McNair's death, as well as the investigation into allegations of physical and verbal abuse by the coaching staff. Coach DJ Durkin is on leave during the investigation, and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court resigned.

Board president James Brady said, "After a long and robust discussion, the board voted unanimously to assume responsibility for the investigations into these two separate issues."

In a statement, Loh said, "We welcome the oversight of the Board of Regents at this critical time."

McNair was hospitalized May 29 and died June 13. McNair family attorney Billy Murphy Jr. says the preliminary death certificate showed "symptoms of heatstroke."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arrest made in more than 100 synthetic pot overdoses in park

    Arrest made in more than 100 synthetic pot overdoses in park

    Friday, August 17 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-08-17 20:31:56 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-08-18 02:05:08 GMT
    (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). An overdose victim is comforted while being treated by emergency medical reponders on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exact...(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). An overdose victim is comforted while being treated by emergency medical reponders on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exact...
    Man arrested in connection with synthetic marijuana overdoses at Connecticut park.More >>
    Man arrested in connection with synthetic marijuana overdoses at Connecticut park.More >>

  • The Latest: Lawyer says girls' bodies were submerged in oil

    The Latest: Lawyer says girls' bodies were submerged in oil

    Friday, August 17 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-08-18 00:50:24 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 10:03 PM EDT2018-08-18 02:03:05 GMT
    (The Colorado Bureau of Investigation via AP). This photo combo of images provided by The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows, from left, Bella Watts, Celeste Watts and Shanann Watts. The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into ...(The Colorado Bureau of Investigation via AP). This photo combo of images provided by The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows, from left, Bella Watts, Celeste Watts and Shanann Watts. The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into ...
    A lawyer for a Colorado man suspected in the deaths of his pregnant wife and two young daughters says the daughters' bodies were submerged in crude oil for four days before they were found.More >>
    A lawyer for a Colorado man suspected in the deaths of his pregnant wife and two young daughters says the daughters' bodies were submerged in crude oil for four days before they were found.More >>

  • Synthetic pot seen as a public health danger

    Synthetic pot seen as a public health danger

    Friday, August 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-08-17 16:35:48 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-08-18 02:02:47 GMT
    (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, paramedics and EMT members respond to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn. Police s...(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, paramedics and EMT members respond to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn. Police s...
    What is synthetic marijuana and why is it so dangerous?.More >>
    What is synthetic marijuana and why is it so dangerous?.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly