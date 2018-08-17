ESPN will not play national anthem before Monday night games, its president says

ESPN reportedly said the NFL didn’t pressure it on the decision. (Source: AP Photo/John Froschauer)

(RNN) – ESPN will not play the national anthem before Monday Night Football Games this season, the president of the network told multiple outlets on Friday.

According to Axios, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said “we generally have not broadcasted the anthem” and that was unlikely to change this year.

The New York Times also reported the network’s plan, adding that ESPN said the NFL didn't pressure it on the decision.

“Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem,” Pitaro said, according to Axios. “Again that could change. It’s unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we’re not.”

1/2 ESPN will not be broadcasting the National Anthem on Monday nights this year.



"We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don't think that will change this year. Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem ... — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) August 17, 2018

2/2 " ... again that could change. It's unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we're not. We have communicated that back to the NF. They have not asked but as courtesy and good partners we have let them know what our plans are." - ESPN Pres. Jimmy Pitaro — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) August 17, 2018

Last month the NFL owners and players association released a joint statement announcing they had reached a “standstill agreement” in which no new rules would be issued or enforced while negotiations continued.

“Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation,” that statement said.

In May the owners had announced a new anthem policy for 2018 in which teams would be fined if players knelt on the sideline during the anthem. Under that policy, players would have been allowed to remain in the locker room for the national anthem if they wished.

The players’ union filed a grievance against the policy, leading to last month’s “standstill agreement.”

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to protest the conditions black Americans face in the U.S. A number of other players have continued the protest the past couple seasons.

It has inspired fierce criticism from President Donald Trump.

Axios reported the ESPN president hoped the network could sidestep the political battle over the issue.

“ESPN is not a political organization,” Pitaro said.



Pitaro: "ESPN is NOT a political organization. It's not our job to politics, purely, but we'll cover the intersection of sports & politics. "When something happens, when Eagles disinvited from White House, when someone takes a knee, if we think newsworthy were going to cover it." — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) August 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.