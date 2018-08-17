Family speaks out about what B'ham hit-and-run victim is going through

26-year-old Haeley Brandom was crossing Ensley Avenue Wednesday night when police say she was hit by a car. She pushed her three-year-old daughter, in a stroller, away from the car. Brandom’s sister-in-law Sasha Jackson says the little girl, Taelynn, was released from the hospital. Meanwhile, Haeley is in the trauma unit at UAB.

“She has a broken face, she has a broken pelvis,” says Jackson.

She also learned the devastating news. Brandom was six months pregnant at the time. Jackson’s brother, Dravon, was about to be a first-time father. But after the accident, Brandom lost the baby.

“He’s devastated, that’s all he talked about was his son, they were very excited. He’s emotional right now, he’s a wreck. He’s saying he doesn’t want to live anymore because the baby’s gone,” says Jackson.

Brandom had surgery on her face today and will have to wait until after pelvic surgery before the baby can be removed.

“She’s in a lot of pain,” says Jackson.

We asked Sgt. Johnny Williams with the Birmingham Police whether the suspect will now face manslaughter charges. Williams says they first want the driver to come forward and answer questions before deciding if charges will be filed.

“It’s also a construction area, so there are cones as well as barrels for construction in that area. So we’re trying to get in contact with that driver. That driver may have thought he hit a barrel, knew he hit something, but didn’t think anything of it. So we’re hoping that that driver will come forward so our accident investigators can talk to him,” says Williams.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. And I hope whoever it was, I hope they finally come clean and give us some type of peace of mind,” says Jackson.

Jackson says they were getting ready to plan a baby shower. That baby boy would have been due December 2.

