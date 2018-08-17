Family speaks out about what B'ham hit-and-run victim is going through

26-year-old Haeley Brandom was crossing Ensley Avenue Wednesday night when police say she was hit by a car. She pushed her three-year-old daughter, in a stroller, away from the car.More >>
26-year-old Haeley Brandom was crossing Ensley Avenue Wednesday night when police say she was hit by a car. She pushed her three-year-old daughter, in a stroller, away from the car.More >>
Another round of rain and storms will build across Mississippi on Saturday morning and shift eastward and impact Alabama during the late morning hours and through the evening.More >>
Another round of rain and storms will build across Mississippi on Saturday morning and shift eastward and impact Alabama during the late morning hours and through the evening.More >>
While boxing fans continue waiting for a megafight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, the Tuscaloosa native might be close to announcing the next best thing.More >>
While boxing fans continue waiting for a megafight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, the Tuscaloosa native might be close to announcing the next best thing.More >>
NASA's Meteoroid Research Unit released a statement after hearing from numerous eyewitnesses and seeing their own cameras' footage that the light may have been caused by a small asteroid.More >>
NASA's Meteoroid Research Unit released a statement after hearing from numerous eyewitnesses and seeing their own cameras' footage that the light may have been caused by a small asteroid.More >>
The Alliance of American Football League announces 105 additional players that have signed, upping the total number of league players to 205.More >>
The Alliance of American Football League announces 105 additional players that have signed, upping the total number of league players to 205.More >>