Marshals, JeffCo deputies searching for domestic violence suspect in Pinson

U.S. Marshals and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for a suspect with a felony warrant.

Michael Ray Mullins is wanted in Jefferson County on a felony warrant charging him with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

Authorities say they are searching for Mullins in the Pinson area.

Mullin, 37, is described at 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has bald blond hair and hazel eyes.

This story is developing.

