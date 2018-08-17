Deontay Wilder makes headlines in Ireland prior to heavyweight contender fight

While boxing fans continue waiting for a megafight between world heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, Wilder might be close to announcing the next best thing.

Wilder, a Tuscaloosa native and undefeated WBC world heavyweight champion, is currently in Ireland for Saturday's fight between Tyson Fury and Francesco Pianeta. For those unfamiliar in the ongoing feud between Wilder and Fury, a possible Wilder-Fury fight was the big story several years ago before Joshua rose to international fame.

The hype of a Wilder-Fury fight peaked in 2016 when Fury rushed the ring after Wilder knocked out Artur Szplika (seen above). At the time, Fury held the other three world championship belts after defeating long-time champion Wladimir Klitschko. However, he abruptly announced his retirement shortly after the Klitschko fight.

Fury's retirement lasted nearly three years and ended earlier last month with a knockout win against Sefer Seferi. Now, if Fury takes care of Pianeta on Saturday, it's very possible the boxing world will get a Wilder-Fury bout possibly later this year.

And, based off the scenes coming from Ireland, it'll be quite the fight.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER IN BELFAST, CLASHES WITH JOHN FURY AT WEIGH IN ??@BronzeBomber @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/DooOwoI1IU — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) August 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.