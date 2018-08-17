Tuscaloosa man charged for 2 deaths in boating accident now being sued

The man charged with the deaths of two people during a holiday boating accident is now being sued by the family of one of the victims.

Ricky Latham Jr. faces two counts of reckless murder for the deaths caused by July 4 crash involving two boats.

Now the mother of one of the people he’s charged with killing has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him. Matt Glover represents the mother of 23-year-old Destiny Graben. He filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Latham in Hale County.

Glover says she was riding in the boat with Latham when it crashed into another boat in Moundville. Graben, along with Ricky Glover, a man in the other boat, died from their injuries.

Latham’s blood alcohol content tested at .234 after the crash, according to Alabama Marine Police.

Glover says they’re seeking justice for Grabens family.

“So assuming that the jury sides with us. They will reach a dollar figure amount that they think is the appropriate dollar figure to reach the goals of the Alabama court system," he said.

Glover says that they anticipate the wrongful death law suit will be amended to add more people, but he wouldn’t comment beyond that.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.