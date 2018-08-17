Students with Build Up Ensley building new school, fixing up neighborhood

It has been a busy week for students of Build for Urban Prosperity.

Twenty students with the Build Up Ensley program are fixing up the house next door to what will eventually be their school. These are Land Bank homes the program is taking over while improving Ensley.

"All the houses around you are an eyesore. Nobody is not going to buy a house surrounded by a bad neighborhood," George Belk, a 17-year-old student said.

Mark Martin is the CEO of Build Up. It’s a non-profit organization. Martin calls the private school the most expensive in Alabama with tuition of $25,000, but tax credit scholarships cover 95 percent of their students below the poverty line.

"Students who may be struggling, also some who are frustrated with the way schools are. We engage them at an early age before they develop bad habits, hopefully," Martin said.

The school takes students 14 to 16 years old. They can also earn $15 an hour to help pay some of the tuition.

Some students already have big goals. "I want to do real estate. Flip homes. My goal is to have 100 houses to myself, rent them out. Sell them," Bell said.

Another student from Ensley likes the job training and earning money, but also changing her community. "It's like a life changer for me because when I was younger, standing around in this area, it was horrible. It's a big change now," said 16-year-old Walteria Davis.

The students will move into their new school on September 1.

