Northport mother reflects on 15-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance

Beth Thompson has T-shirts made for each year since her daughter Shae Ross went missing.

"This one is the 15-year shirt. And these are the last pictures we have of her together with her," Thompson said.

The 11-year-old girl went missing on her way to the school bus stop in this Northport mobile home park on August 19, 2003.

Her remains were recovered years later in an abandoned home in Holt years later, but there's still no closure for her family because no one has ever been charged with abduction and death.

"I wonder what she'd be like, what she'd look like I dream about her all the time. We talk about her all the time," Thompson said.

Northport police officer Terry Carroll, one of the original investigators in Ross' case, feels guilty they never found who killed her.

"I feel like I let her parents down, her sister," Carroll said.

Carroll will retire from law enforcement in 2019. He's no longer involved in the investigation, but remains hopeful the case can be solved.

"I hope everyday it'll be resolved. That's my prayer. that's my hope," Carroll said.

