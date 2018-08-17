Cell phone restrictions at schools

Most students these days have cell phones, but when it comes to schools those cell phones are restricted.

In Jefferson County Schools, cell phones brought to school must be stored in the student's backpack, vehicle, or a designated place.

In Birmingham City Schools, electronic devices must not be visible or audible during the school day and must be stored in a secured location like a vehicle or locker.

In Shelby County Schools, cell phones must not be audible on school property and students can use them only with permission or at designated times.

In Hoover City Schools, students can't have their cell phone without permission from the principal or designee.

"Cell phones for students should be off and in the lockers. What I like about that policy is that it prevents distractions throughout the school day. It helps students stay focused during the class day," said Berry Middle School Principal Chris Robbins.

Parents, for the most part, support the restrictions. "It’s alright to have cell phones, but when in school they shouldn't have them on. They must be focused on their work," said parent Maurice Jennings.

Some parents are concerned about security issues. They want their child to get in touch with them or the authorities if there is a threat.

Robbins said their security policy does not depend on student cell phones and they have their own communication method with parents and authorities.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.