Gardendale HS holds fundraiser to help coach with rare form of MS

Gardendale's annual "Meet the Rockets" event had a special meaning this year.

What is usually just a kick off to football season included a fundraiser held by the school's athletic club to help Willie Wyatt, who is one of the defensive lineman coaches.

Wyatt played at Gardendale in the 1980s then went on to play at Alabama. After that, he played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He then returned to Gardendale High to coach.

But in 2014, Wyatt started having seizures. At one point, he even went into cardiac arrest and had to be placed on a ventilator.

It wasn't until 2017 that doctors diagnosed him with Tumefactive Multiple Sclerosis - a rare form of the disease that attacks the brain stem.

Wyatt's condition has deteriorated to the point that he cannot walk or speak. He also needs a specially equipped vehicle to get him to doctor's visits and the hospital. That is was the motivation for Friday's fundraiser.

"My hope for is that this community will see this great young man who has given back to this community, who's coached these boys, who's poured his heart into Gardendale and that they will get behind this family and support them in a time of need," says Erika Hughes, one of the event organizers. "My hope also is that we will be able to fund transportation 100 percent. My hope for tonight is that this community will see this great young man who has given back to this community, who's coached these boys, who's poured his heart into Gardendale and that they will get behind this family and support them in a time of need."

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Wyatt family.

