UAB football gets wet & wild at Alabama Splash Adventure

UAB football took a field trip to Alabama Splash Adventure Friday afternoon.

"We surprised the team this morning. They thought they were going to practice in full pads, but then we showed them a picture of splash adventure and they went crazy," said Blazers head football coach Bill Clark.

The Blazers rented out the entire park for the day while players enjoyed fun in the sun playing in the lazy river, the wave pool and the water slides.

"This is much-needed. We are in the middle of fall camp, our bodies are sore and it's nice to come out here and have some fun," said defensive lineman Bentley Easley.

The Blazers return to the practice field Saturday for a scrimmage at Legion Field.

