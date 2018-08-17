Restaurant cites worldwide freakout over its french fries - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Restaurant cites worldwide freakout over its french fries

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - A Maine restaurant says news about the anger surrounding a change in its french fries has reached people all over the world.

Bolley's Famous Franks co-owner Leslie Parsons tells the Kennebec Journal a newspaper in China wanted to try its fries and it received a call from people representing TV chef Rachael Ray.

The Journal had reported the Waterville restaurant faced threats of violence when it changed from crinkle-cut to straight-cut fries in June.

Parsons says the change was a financial decision because crinkle-cut fries required special blades that needed to be bought monthly. She says many people felt as new owners they were changing tradition at Bolley's, which had served crinkle-cut fries since it opened in 1962.

Parsons says despite the criticism "99.9 percent" of its customers are "awesome."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Miss America: Leadership bullied, manipulated, silenced me

    Miss America: Leadership bullied, manipulated, silenced me

    Friday, August 17 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-08-17 15:40:56 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-08-17 22:54:29 GMT
    The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant's current leadership including chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.More >>
    The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant's current leadership including chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.More >>

  • Sales director for Backpage.com pleads guilty to conspiracy

    Sales director for Backpage.com pleads guilty to conspiracy

    Friday, August 17 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-08-17 20:01:45 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-08-17 22:54:27 GMT
    The sales and marketing director of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to conspiring to facilitate prostitution in a scheme to give free ads to prostitutes in a bid to draw them away from competitors.More >>
    The sales and marketing director of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to conspiring to facilitate prostitution in a scheme to give free ads to prostitutes in a bid to draw them away from competitors.More >>

  • Synthetic pot seen as a public health danger

    Synthetic pot seen as a public health danger

    Friday, August 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-08-17 16:35:48 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-08-17 22:54:26 GMT
    (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, paramedics and EMT members respond to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn. Police s...(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, paramedics and EMT members respond to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn. Police s...
    What is synthetic marijuana and why is it so dangerous?.More >>
    What is synthetic marijuana and why is it so dangerous?.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly