MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin

(Photo by Cheryl Gerber/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 8, 2012 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. (Photo by Cheryl Gerber/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 8, 2012 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76.

By JOHN CARUCCI
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The MTV Video Music Awards plans on honoring the legacy of Aretha Franklin - they're just not sure how they will do it.

The VMAs will air live Monday. Show executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic tells The Associated Press on Friday that his team is "working on a lot of different options."

Franklin, who was 76, died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer.

Ignjatovic says he's working to find "the right tone and the right artist" to properly pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.

He adds: "Whether it's a performance or spoken - just something that's organic and done in a way that feels tonally right because it's Aretha Franklin."

The VMAs will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kansas independent candidate wants to lure votes from Kobach

    Kansas independent candidate wants to lure votes from Kobach

    Friday, August 17 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-08-17 19:26:41 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-08-18 03:31:36 GMT
    Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman has submitted enough valid signatures to appear on the Nov. 6 ballot as an independent candidate for Kansas governor.More >>
    Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman has submitted enough valid signatures to appear on the Nov. 6 ballot as an independent candidate for Kansas governor.More >>

  • Arrest made in more than 100 synthetic pot overdoses in park

    Arrest made in more than 100 synthetic pot overdoses in park

    Friday, August 17 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-08-17 20:31:56 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-08-18 03:30:12 GMT
    (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). An overdose victim is comforted while being treated by emergency medical reponders on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exact...(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). An overdose victim is comforted while being treated by emergency medical reponders on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exact...
    Man arrested in connection with synthetic marijuana overdoses at Connecticut park.More >>
    Man arrested in connection with synthetic marijuana overdoses at Connecticut park.More >>

  • Miss America: Leadership bullied, manipulated, silenced me

    Miss America: Leadership bullied, manipulated, silenced me

    Friday, August 17 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-08-17 15:40:56 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 11:27 PM EDT2018-08-18 03:27:14 GMT
    The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant's current leadership including chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.More >>
    The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant's current leadership including chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly