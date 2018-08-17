FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms may impact your evening commute

We're tracking scattered showers and storms that are slowly moving northeast.

A strong storm or two is possible Friday, just like yesterday. Similar threats include strong wind gusts, localized flooding, lightning, and small hail.

Storms will be ongoing this evening but tend to wane late Friday night. There’s a chance for storms during the Barons game, so stay weather aware.

Another round of rain and storms will build across Mississippi on Saturday morning and shift eastward and impact Alabama during the late morning hours and through the evening.

We will see a similar setup on Sunday, too. Temperatures will not be quite as hot due to increased cloud cover and higher rain chances.

Another system impacts us early next week and then a cold front finally passes by on Wednesday. That will allow for drier and slightly cooler air to filter in by the end of next week. Temperatures will be in the 60s to start for a change.

Fall officially begins in 35 days!

