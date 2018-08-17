Helena police warn about car break -ins

Helena police are again warning people to lock their car doors as they continue to see car break-ins.

Police say thieves are scouting out unlocked vehicles and bypassing any locked cars. They rarely see people break windows anymore to steal items out of vehicles because it’s too much effort when they can just find an unlocked vehicle.

To prevent vehicle break-ins lock your doors and do not leave any valuables in your car.

If you do, police ask that you put valuables or medication out of sight.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.