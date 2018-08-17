WATCH: Flashing light in Etowah Co. sky captured by doorbell cam - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WATCH: Flashing light in Etowah Co. sky captured by doorbell camera

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A loud boom and a flash of light last night in Etowah County has created quite the mystery.

The flash of light was captured by a doorbell camera. Officials with the EMA suspect it's a meteor, but they are working with NASA to conform what the mysterious light is.

This story is developing.

