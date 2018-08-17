NASA: Fireball, light show, boom may have come from 'small asteroid'

The mysterious of what bright light that lit up much of East Alabama early Friday morning may be solved.

NASA's Meteoroid Research Unit released a statement after hearing from numerous eyewitnesses and seeing their own cameras' footage that the light may have been caused by a small asteroid. The statement says:

Last night, at 12:19 AM Central Daylight Time, numerous eyewitnesses in the SouthEast reported seeing a very bright fireball, which was also detected by all six NASA meteor cameras in the region. Analysis of the data indicates that the meteor was first seen at an altitude of 58 miles above Turkeytown, Alabama (northeast of Gadsden), moving west of north at 53,700 miles per hour. It fragmented some 18 miles above the small town of Grove Oak. Early results indicate the fireball, which was at least 40 times as bright as the Full Moon, was caused by a small asteroid 6 feet (2 meters) in diameter. We are still assessing the probability of the fireball producing meteorites on the ground - whether it did or not, it was an extremely bright event, seen through partly cloudy skies and triggering every camera and sensor operated by the Meteoroid Environment Office in the region.

Breonna Cole, public information officer for the Gadsden Etowah EMA, was one of the many witnesses who saw it. She says she was in Coates Bend in Etowah County close to Turkeytown, facing northeast toward DeKalb County when she saw it.

"The sky started lighting up, so I thought that it was lightning. We did have a few rumbles of thunder earlier that afternoon," Cole said. "So I looked up and when the sky continued to lighten, I saw a fireball, if you will."

Cole knew it wasn't lightning because lightning flashes don't last that long.

"People think it's not common because you don't actually see it. But it's actually more common than most people realize," Cole said. "So if you got to catch a glimpse of it, that's pretty cool. But it's nothing to be alarmed about. It's pretty normal."

The National Weather Service says the fireball or boom was witnessed as far west as Birmingham. Facebook user Barry Pender caught video of it with his doorbell cam in West Georgia.

