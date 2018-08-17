Alabaster police offer safety kits for domestic violence victims

Brown says DHR took her four children three years ago after she says somebody made false drug claims against her.More >>
Identical twin sisters are so popular at a Shelby County McDonald's, a customer called our newsroom saying we had to do a story on them. After learning more about 77-year-old Maryann Byrne and Alice Moore, we agreed.More >>
The flash of light was captured by a doorbell camera. Officials with the EMA suspect it's a meteor, but they are working with NASA to conform what the mysterious light is.More >>
Alabaster police now have domestic violence go bags for victims they’re trying to get out of dangerous situations.More >>
Despite the cloud cover Friday morning, temperatures continue to warm well into the 80s with plenty of humidity around. Starting to see some spotty showers developing around the lunch hour, and more storms are expected to develop to our west and move to the east as we go into the afternoon and evening hours.More >>
