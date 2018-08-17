Alabaster police offer safety kits for domestic violence victims

Alabaster police now have domestic violence go bags for victims they’re trying to get out of dangerous situations.

The bags can be picked up at the police station and include everything a person would need to survive a few days on the run if needed.

They even include a packing checklist because most of the time when a victim is packing to leave they are so overwhelmed it’s easy to forget something.

The bags are provided by Hope's Door and are also available at the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.