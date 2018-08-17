Weather service confirms microburst caused tent collapse in Blount County

In a preliminary report, the National Weather Service says microburst winds during a thunderstorm caused the collapse of a tent at Traditions Park Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the NWS report, the tent's sidewalls/curtains were rolled up when the microbursts occurred, likely "enhancing the uplift of the structure."

The following are additional details from the NWS report:

Several anchoring plates were tugged upward from the ground, and there were multiple tears along portions of metal support beams and joints from stress on the structure. Based on the large surface area of the tent, the absence of significant damage immediately adjacent to the tent, and eyewitness accounts, winds during the storm were estimated to be sub-severe, in the neighborhood of 40 MPH.

Twelve people were reported injured with three serious injuries.

