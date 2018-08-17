Mom of armed 13-year-old tased by police applauds arresting officer

Quintina Brown wants to make it clear: She does not condone the actions of her 13-year-son.

She does, however, praise Birmingham police.

"He could have been dead right now, so the officer that did arrest him, I applaud him for that," Brown says.

Birmingham police tased her son Wednesday after stopping him and telling him to raise his hand.

He reached for his pocket instead - a pocket in which officers later found a 38-caliber revolver.

"I'm not surprised my son had a gun on him because my son has been living on the streets since January", Brown says.

And she blames the Alabama Department of Human Resources for that.

Brown says DHR took her four children three years ago after she says somebody made false drug claims against her.

She says her 13-year-old son was put with a family member.

"She put him out of the house in January of this year," she says.

Brown says that's when he started roaming the streets. And she says that's when she started seeking help by hiring lawyers, calling DHR officials in Montgomery - trying every way to help her son.

As for Wednesday's situation, Brown feels DHR officials wanted it to happen.

We reached out to DHR officials to comment on Brown's claims, but they say law prevents them from commenting on any open case.

