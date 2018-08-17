Defamation lawsuit against Roy Moore will stay in Montgomery County

A defamation lawsuit against former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore will stay in Montgomery County.

That lawsuit was filed by Leigh Corfman, who accuses Moore of having an inappropriate relationship with her in 1976 when she was 14 and he was 32 years old.

His attorneys were trying to get the lawsuit moved to Etowah County, arguing that's where Moore and Corfman live, and where the alleged abuse happened.

The full opinion is below:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.