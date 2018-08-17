AATC: Beer and cheese soup - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AATC: Beer and cheese soup

3 Tbsp water
3 Tbsp corn starch
1/2 cup minced onion
1 Tbsp butter
1 tsp thyme
1 Tbsp garlic
1 pint chicken stock
1 cup Anchor Steam beer
6 oz colby jack cheese
6 oz shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 tsp paprika
1 cup milk

Saute onion in butter, adding thyme and garlic. Add stock, bring to a boil. Add cheeses and beer. Reduce heat and whisk in milk and corn starch mixture. Stir until cheese bubbles and thickens. Serve as a bowl or shooter.

