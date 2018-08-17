AATC: Beer and cheese soup

Beer and cheese soup

3 Tbsp water

3 Tbsp corn starch

1/2 cup minced onion

1 Tbsp butter

1 tsp thyme

1 Tbsp garlic

1 pint chicken stock

1 cup Anchor Steam beer

6 oz colby jack cheese

6 oz shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 tsp paprika

1 cup milk

Saute onion in butter, adding thyme and garlic. Add stock, bring to a boil. Add cheeses and beer. Reduce heat and whisk in milk and corn starch mixture. Stir until cheese bubbles and thickens. Serve as a bowl or shooter.