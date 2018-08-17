Matt: Scattered showers, storms starting to form

Despite the cloud cover Friday morning, temperatures continue to warm well into the 80s with plenty of humidity around. Starting to see some spotty showers developing around the lunch hour, and more storms are expected to develop to our west and move to the east as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures today around 90.

The severe threat is low today, but we can't rule out a few strong storms capable of producing small hail, gusty winds of 40-60 mph, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.



Storm chances will likely continue and possibly become better organized this evening and slowly diminish in activity by midnight. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by Saturday morning.

Rain chances remain high over the weekend, so it will be a good idea to have the umbrella with you. Rain chances around 70 percent Saturday and Sunday. Rain will be possible in the mornings, afternoon, and evening hours as moisture continues to pull into Alabama from the Gulf of Mexico.



Next Big Thing will occur by the middle of next week as drier air filters into Alabama, and rain chances will finally lower on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures won't drop significantly, but it will likely feel better with lower humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

