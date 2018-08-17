Identical twin sisters serving up smiles at Shelby County McDonald's

Identical twin sisters are so popular at a Shelby County McDonald's, a customer called our newsroom saying we had to do a story on them. After learning more about 77-year-old Maryann Byrne and Alice Moore, we agreed.More >>
If you don't know what Roblox is then just ask your child or anyone under 12. It's a gaming app similar to Minecraft that lets players not only build their own characters but even their own worlds and games.More >>
Despite the cloud cover Friday morning, temperatures continue to warm well into the 80s with plenty of humidity around. Starting to see some spotty showers developing around the lunch hour, and more storms are expected to develop to our west and move to the east as we go into the afternoon and evening hours.More >>
The truck driver run over by the 18-wheeler he was driving Friday morning in the parking lot of Home Depot in Highway 280 has been identified.ceMore >>
A Georgia man is being held without bond, after being accused of ripping off more than a hundred people through a scam at various Walmart stores in East Alabama.More >>
