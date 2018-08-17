Identical twin sisters serving up smiles at Shelby County McDonald's

Identical twin sisters are so popular at a Shelby County McDonald's, a customer called our newsroom saying we had to do a story on them.

After learning more about 77-year-old Maryann Byrne and Alice Moore, we agreed. The twin sisters work at the McDonald's on Valleydale Road and the corner of Caldwell Mill Road.

The customers are gorgeous, they really are," said Byrne. "They're like your family members."

From taking orders, to serving up hot food, and pouring cups of coffee, Byrne and Moore do every task with a smile that's contagious with co-workers and customers.

"Those two ladies are a breath of fresh air for all the people who come in here," said customer Rod Peeks. "They're just amazing."

"They just want to be friendly to everybody," said Donald Barger, the customer who called us.

Byrne moved to the Birmingham area from Chicago last year to be closer to family.

"I had retired four years ago, and I didn't know what to do with myself," explained Byrne.

Maryann was offered a job at the McDonald's store about a year ago by her niece, who is the General Manager and Moore's daughter.

"I was so happy because I really need to be part of something, and I felt I wasn't doing anything that was of any value to anybody," said Byrne.

A few months later Moore joined the team.

"It's nice taking orders from your daughter," said Moore with a laugh.

Both say they have a love for serving others, and sitting around doing nothing is not in their DNA.

"Both of us have to stay busy," said Byrne. "I don't know how to walk at a normal pace to be honest with you."

"We like to make people happy. We like to please people. God made them and we need to please them," continued Moore.

"These are two special ladies that love the restaurant, love the customers and just do a spectacular job," said Jason Black, the owner and operator of the store.

Byrne and Moore are not only special to co-workers and customers, their story is unique. Byrne calls her sister the twin queen.

"Our mother had two sets of twins, boys and girls, four years apart. Then I had twins, identical, and Maria, who is my boss, had a set of twin boys," said Moore.

According to Moore, another one of her daughters has a set of fraternal twins.

If you're ever in the store, you can tell the twins apart by where they work. Byrne is usually at the front counter taking orders. Moore works in the lobby, cleaning and helping refill customers' drinks.

"They're my superstars and I love them to pieces. Please come in and see them," said Barbara Gibbs, the manager of the store.

The best time to see the twins is normally in the mornings.

"When you have someone greet you with that smile and that big, happy, bubbly greeting, it just changes your whole day," said Black.

