CU Boulder to allow stadium-wide alcohol sales again

CU Boulder to allow stadium-wide alcohol sales again

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - The University of Colorado Boulder has announced it will allow alcohol sales in the general concourse areas at its Folsom Field for the first time in more than two decades.

The Daily Camera reports CU stopped alcohol sales at Folsom Field in 1996, but the athletic department began slowly reintroducing alcohol at Folsom with two beer gardens in 2014.

An article published on CUBuffs.com on Thursday says that after a four-year track record of responsible behavior by vendors and fans, the university is ready to extend alcohol sales to the concourse areas so fans can bring their drinks back to their seats.

CU will stop alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter.

