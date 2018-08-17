Chef Ron's Chicken and Shrimp Coleslaw Tacos

Ingredients:



1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound of chicken breast (thinly sliced)

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 (6-inch) corn tortillas

1 batch of our coleslaw of choice



Instructions:



Prepare coleslaw according to the package directions.



Combine salt (if desired),paprika, and black pepper in a small bowl.

Seasoned chicken and then combine shrimp and spice mixture in a zip-top plastic bag, and seal. 3. 3. Let stand 5 minutes. Remove shrimp from bag; discard marinade.

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Add oil to frying pan.

Grilled chicken for 3-4 minutes on both sides. Remove from pan.

Sprinkle shrimp with 1/8-teaspoon salt.

Arrange half of shrimp in pan; grill 2 minutes on each side or until done.

Remove from pan; keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining shrimp.

Place chicken and shrimp evenly in warm tortillas and the coleslaw.

