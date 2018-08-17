Chef Ron's Chicken and Shrimp Coleslaw Tacos

Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound of chicken breast (thinly sliced)
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 (6-inch) corn tortillas
1 batch of our coleslaw of choice
Instructions:
Prepare coleslaw according to the package directions.
Combine salt (if desired),paprika, and black pepper in a small bowl.
Seasoned chicken and then combine shrimp and spice mixture in a zip-top plastic bag, and seal. 3. 3. Let stand 5 minutes. Remove shrimp from bag; discard marinade.
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Add oil to frying pan.
Grilled chicken for 3-4 minutes on both sides. Remove from pan.
Sprinkle shrimp with 1/8-teaspoon salt.
Arrange half of shrimp in pan; grill 2 minutes on each side or until done.
Remove from pan; keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining shrimp.
Place chicken and shrimp evenly in warm tortillas and the coleslaw.
