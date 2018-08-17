Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say rapper Young Thug was arrested in Los Angeles after officers found a concealed firearm inside his car.

Officer Drake Madison says Friday the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was booked on a weapons possession charge. He was being held on $35,000 bail.

Madison says several hundred people had gathered outside a Dave & Buster's sports bar in the Hollywood area, where the rapper was hosting an event for a new album.

He says officers detained several in the crowd, including Williams, and officers found a firearm inside his car.

Williams was arrested in September 2017 on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Atlanta.

Brian Steel, an attorney who represented him in that case, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

