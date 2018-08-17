Gift card scheme lands Georgia man in Etowah Co. Jail

A Georgia man is being held in the Etowah County jail without bond, after being accused of ripping off more than a hundred people through a scam at various Walmart stores in East Alabama.



Gadsden police plan to charge Clifford Cerisier with multiple counts of illegal credit or debit cards.



Police detectives Clark Thompson and Ryan Preston tell WBRC the suspect used multiple credit gift cards, and scanned them at the self-checkout at Walmart stores in Attalla, Gadsden, Centre, and all three in Marshall County.



By doing this, they say he was able to hack the accounts of 109 people, all at the same unnamed financial institution.

"There was a pattern there, they developed a pattern. And basically, they sat and observed some video surveillance on the scene, multiple detectives, and the suspect came in," said Sgt. John Hallman.



The transactions started out as little as $49.95 each then escalated to $75 and up to $100. It happened over a four day period that began Satuday.



Detectives say these scams are more common in places like Atlanta than they are in Gadsden.

If you find evidence you account was hacked, you should contact the Gadsden Police Detective Division at (256) 549-4630 or your local law enforcement.

