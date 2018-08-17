Humane Society of Etowah County offers half-off adoptions in August

The Humane Society of Etowah County hopes to show most of its sheltered pets a new forever home this month.



Throughout the entire month of August, all dogs and cats can be adopted for half the normal adoption fees.



That amounts to $50 a pet.



Nearly half of the dogs and cats in the shelter are owner surrenders, which means the animals previously lived in homes before being brought to the Humane Society.

The special is being tied to Gadsden's city elections in two weeks, for mayor and council members.



"We're doing adoptions half off, 50 dollars an adoption this month, in honor of the Gadsden city elections, " says the adoption center's manager, Lisa Brackett. "So we have 'Repuppykans' and we have 'Democats' for adoption."



Many of the animals are often strays, and people who work at the shelter ask that you bring them in before they have a chance to get pregnant with litters of puppies or kittens.



The Gadsden city elections are August 28th, but the half-off special ends August 31st.

