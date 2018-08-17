Truck driver run over by own 18-wheeler in Home Depot parking lot identified

The truck driver run over by the 18-wheeler he was driving Friday morning in the parking lot of Home Depot in Highway 280 has been identified.

Hoover police say Anthony Fidel Martin, 56, was from Fayetteville, North Carolina. No foul play is suspected.

Martin was killed near a parking carousel around 5 a.m. when he got out of the truck to "perform some task," according to Lt. Keith Czeskleba of the Hoover Police Department. He attempted to hop back in as the truck started to roll away, but got pulled under the vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.