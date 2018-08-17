Truck driver run over by own 18-wheeler in Home Depot parking lo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Truck driver run over by own 18-wheeler in Home Depot parking lot identified

(Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC) (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)
(Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC) (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

The truck driver run over by the 18-wheeler he was driving Friday morning in the parking lot of Home Depot in Highway 280 has been identified.

Hoover police say Anthony Fidel Martin, 56, was from Fayetteville, North Carolina. No foul play is suspected.

Martin was killed near a parking carousel around 5 a.m. when he got out of the truck to "perform some task," according to Lt. Keith Czeskleba of the Hoover Police Department. He attempted to hop back in as the truck started to roll away, but got pulled under the vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Identical twin sisters serving up smiles at Shelby County McDonald's

    Identical twin sisters serving up smiles at Shelby County McDonald's

    Friday, August 17 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-08-17 18:19:48 GMT
    Source: Kenneth Smith/WBRCSource: Kenneth Smith/WBRC

    Identical twin sisters are so popular at a Shelby County McDonald's, a customer called our newsroom saying we had to do a story on them. After learning more about 77-year-old Maryann Byrne and Alice Moore, we agreed. 

    More >>

    Identical twin sisters are so popular at a Shelby County McDonald's, a customer called our newsroom saying we had to do a story on them. After learning more about 77-year-old Maryann Byrne and Alice Moore, we agreed. 

    More >>

  • On Your Side: Roblox Gaming Safety

    On Your Side: Roblox Gaming Safety

    Friday, August 17 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-08-17 18:18:11 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    If you don't know what Roblox is then just ask your child or anyone under 12. It's a gaming app similar to Minecraft that lets players not only build their own characters but even their own worlds and games. 

    More >>

    If you don't know what Roblox is then just ask your child or anyone under 12. It's a gaming app similar to Minecraft that lets players not only build their own characters but even their own worlds and games. 

    More >>

  • Matt: Scattered showers, storms starting to form

    Matt: Scattered showers, storms starting to form

    Friday, August 17 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-08-17 17:54:44 GMT
    Source: Matt Daniel/WBRCSource: Matt Daniel/WBRC
    Source: Matt Daniel/WBRCSource: Matt Daniel/WBRC

    Despite the cloud cover Friday morning, temperatures continue to warm well into the 80s with plenty of humidity around. Starting to see some spotty showers developing around the lunch hour, and more storms are expected to develop to our west and move to the east as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. 

    More >>

    Despite the cloud cover Friday morning, temperatures continue to warm well into the 80s with plenty of humidity around. Starting to see some spotty showers developing around the lunch hour, and more storms are expected to develop to our west and move to the east as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly