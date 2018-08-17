Truck driver ran over by own 18-wheeler in Home Depot parking lot

Hoover authorities have confirmed that a truck driver was run over by the 18-wheeler he was driving Friday morning in the parking lot of Home Depot in Highway 280.

He was killed near a parking carousel around 5 a.m.

Tragic #accident in the parking lot of @HomeDepot on 280. A man was run over by an 18-wheeler. Working to learn how this happened... @WBRCnews @WBRCgoodday pic.twitter.com/qmB9EKfWGY — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) August 17, 2018

His identity has not been released yet.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.