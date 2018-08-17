Truck driver ran over by own 18-wheeler in Home Depot parking lot

Truck driver ran over by own 18-wheeler in Home Depot parking lo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC) (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover authorities have confirmed that a truck driver was run over by the 18-wheeler he was driving Friday morning in the parking lot of Home Depot in Highway 280.

He was killed near a parking carousel around 5 a.m.

His identity has not been released yet. 

