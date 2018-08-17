Person hit, killed in Home Depot parking lot on Hwy. 280

Hoover authorities are on the scene of a wreck where a person was killed in the parking lot of Home Depot in Highway 280.

The person was hit near the shopping cart carousel.

Bakari Savage is on the scene gathering details about the circumstances of this wreck.

Tragic #accident in the parking lot of @HomeDepot on 280. A man was run over by an 18-wheeler. Working to learn how this happened... @WBRCnews @WBRCgoodday pic.twitter.com/qmB9EKfWGY — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) August 17, 2018

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.