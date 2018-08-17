Person hit, killed in Home Depot parking lot on Hwy. 280 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Person hit, killed in Home Depot parking lot on Hwy. 280

(Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC) (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover authorities are on the scene of a wreck where a person was killed in the parking lot of Home Depot in Highway 280.

The person was hit near the shopping cart carousel. 

Bakari Savage is on the scene gathering details about the circumstances of this wreck. 

This story is developing. 

