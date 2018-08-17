Man injured in shooting near gas station - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured an innocent bystander. 

Witnesses report that a fight that started in a club near the Valley Avenue and Green Springs Highway intersection spilled over into a nearby gas station and shots were fired. 

The shooting occurred at 1 a.m.

This story is developing. 

