Man injured in shooting near gas station

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured an innocent bystander.
Witnesses report that a fight that started in a club near the Valley Avenue and Green Springs Highway intersection spilled over into a nearby gas station and shots were fired.
The shooting occurred at 1 a.m.
This story is developing.
