Georgia company sues R. Kelly over damage to rental homes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Georgia company sues R. Kelly over damage to rental homes

ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta-area property company is suing Grammy-winning R&B artist R. Kelly for $203,400 over "extensive damage" to two homes he rented.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports SB Property Management Global, LLC., based in East Point, filed the lawsuit Wednesday. It says one home suffered damage to electric wiring, flooring, and windows and was missing items including a stove, furniture, ceiling fans and 22 light fixtures.

These are the same homes an associate of Kelly's was accused of robbing in 2017. Alfonso L. Walker was charged with theft and burglary. Kelly and the company settled in April 2018 for $170,000, agreeing Kelly would be released from damage claims. But the lawsuit says Kelly has only paid $20,000. The newspaper couldn't reach any involved parties for comment.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Record-breaking fire tornado killed California firefighter

    Record-breaking fire tornado killed California firefighter

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-08-16 18:10:35 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-08-17 06:19:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher,File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018 file photo Gary Parmely, father of Jeremy Stoke of the Redding Fire Department, visits a memorial for his son, in Redding, Calif. Officials say Stoke the first firefighter to die battling a Nort...(AP Photo/John Locher,File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018 file photo Gary Parmely, father of Jeremy Stoke of the Redding Fire Department, visits a memorial for his son, in Redding, Calif. Officials say Stoke the first firefighter to die battling a Nort...
    Officials say a firefighter who died helping people evacuate a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado that at one point reached a temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit.More >>
    Officials say a firefighter who died helping people evacuate a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado that at one point reached a temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit.More >>

  • Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Thursday, August 16 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-08-16 17:55:36 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-08-17 06:18:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...(AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>

  • Alaska man faces life in prison for Florida airport shooting

    Alaska man faces life in prison for Florida airport shooting

    Friday, August 17 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-17 05:54:18 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-08-17 06:18:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Sentencing is set Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, for Santiago, a...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Sentencing is set Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, for Santiago, a...
    An Alaska man faces life prison sentence in the January 2017 Florida airport shooting that left five dead and six others wounded.More >>
    An Alaska man faces life prison sentence in the January 2017 Florida airport shooting that left five dead and six others wounded.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly