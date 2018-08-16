Profar starts triple play and homers, Rangers rally past LAA

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter). Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo scores the go-ahead run on an infield single by Rougned Odor off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Justin Anderson, while catcher Francisco Arcia watches during the eighth inning of a baseball gam...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Jurickson Profar started an especially rare triple play and homered to help the Texas Rangers rally from an early five-run deficit for an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Rougned Odor singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth after an out call that would have ended the inning was reversed. Nomar Mazara went deep in his return from the disabled list, and Joey Gallo also homered for the Rangers.

Texas turned the sixth triple play in franchise history in the fourth. With the bases loaded, David Fletcher hit a low liner toward third base that Profar picked on a short hop. Playing near the bag, Profar stepped on third to force out Eric Young Jr. and then tagged Taylor Ward, who had stumbled off the base into foul territory. Profar then threw to Odor, and the second baseman tagged Kole Calhoun between first and second.

It was the majors' first triple play without retiring the batter since June 3, 1912, when the Brooklyn Dodgers turned the trick against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Rangers scored three runs in the eighth as Justin Anderson (3-3), the seventh of eight Angels pitcher in a "bullpen game," allowed the first four batters to reach base.

Odor, batting with the bases loaded, hit a comebacker that reliever Osmer Morales deflected with his glove toward second base. Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons threw to first and Odor was called out by umpire C.B. Bucknor, but the call was overturned following a replay review. Texas added another run on a wild pitch by Morales.

Matt Moore (2-6) earned his first win since April 17 by pitching two shutout innings in relief of starter Ariel Jurado. Jose Leclerc worked a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Jurado allowed the Angels' first five batters to score. He also gave up Calhoun's homer in the second inning.

Calhoun had three hits, including his 17th home run.

Career reliever Taylor Cole made his second major league start, both this week, and retired only three of eight batters for Los Angeles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Hansel Robles (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday. To replace him, LHP Ty Buttrey was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Buttrey and Morales made their major league debuts, giving Los Angeles a club-record 14 players who have done so this season and a team-record 56 players who have appeared in a game this year.

Rangers: Mazara played for the first time since July 14, when he injured his left thumb. OF Willie Calhoun was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. ... 3B Adrian Beltre (hamstring) missed his second straight start after being removed from Monday's game. Texas plans to wait a few days before deciding if Beltre needs to go on the disabled list for the third time this season.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (2-0, 5.31 ERA), acquired Tuesday from Miami, will become Los Angeles' 14th pitcher to make a start this season. The franchise record is 17, set in 1967.

Rangers: LHP Mike Minor (9-6, 4.61) has pitched 123 innings in 22 starts after throwing 77 2/3 innings last season as a Kansas City reliever in his return after missing the 2015-16 seasons with a torn labrum.

