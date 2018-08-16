Woman says dealership sold her stolen car

Two weeks ago, Erica Matthews says she was in this 2014 Jetta Volkswagen with her husband and 1-year-old girl in the backseat when a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy pulled them over.

"By the time he started to pull over, about four more deputies swarmed the car, jumping out of the car with their hands on their guns. It was very scary, I felt like our well-being was put at risk," says Matthews.

That's when the deputy told them why she pulled them over.

"She stopped us because she did a random tag check on the car and the car came back stolen," Matthews said.

Matthews says she showed the deputy proof of purchase and the deputy called Serra Nissan, where she purchased the car.

"And their excuse was the car was reported stolen and they forgot to notify police that they had retrieved the car," Matthews said.

She says the car was reported stolen over year and a half ago. Deputies told her to go to the dealership and sort it out, but Matthews says the general manager wouldn't see her - or offer an apology. Instead, the GM sent out an employee to give her another proof of sale.

"Even if you go to Applebee's and your order is wrong, the manager comes out and says, 'I apologize, you know, is there anything I can do to make it better?' So it's kind of like, what's going on?" Matthews said.

Matthews also wonders why the DMV allowed her to get registration on the car if it was reported stolen. We went to Serra Nissan, where we were told they have no comment at this time.

