Woman says dealership sold her stolen car

Several people were injured Thursday evening after a tent collapse at Traditions Park in Hayden.More >>
Several people were injured Thursday evening after a tent collapse at Traditions Park in Hayden.More >>
Matthews says the general manager wouldn't see her - or offer an apology. Instead, the GM sent out an employee to give her another proof of sale.More >>
Matthews says the general manager wouldn't see her - or offer an apology. Instead, the GM sent out an employee to give her another proof of sale.More >>
Showers and storms will continue through this evening and mainly north of I-20. The primary threat is lightning and occasional gusty winds. It is possible we could see a few stray showers and storms overnight.More >>
Showers and storms will continue through this evening and mainly north of I-20. The primary threat is lightning and occasional gusty winds. It is possible we could see a few stray showers and storms overnight.More >>
The Birmingham City Council could have a new look soon. And it’s not the one you voted for.More >>
The Birmingham City Council could have a new look soon. And it’s not the one you voted for.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies have arrested brothers Phillip and Pedro Sotres in connection with the robbery of a Cottondale man over the weekend.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies have arrested brothers Phillip and Pedro Sotres in connection with the robbery of a Cottondale man over the weekend.More >>