FIRST ALERT: Expect some soggy and stormy days ahead

Showers and storms will continue through this evening and mainly north of I-20. The primary threat is lightning and occasional gusty winds. It is possible we could see a few stray showers and storms overnight.

Rain chances will climb during the afternoon hours on Friday. Greatest coverage sets up north of I-20 and towards I-85 and a few storms could be strong.

A system settles in across the Southeast this weekend and then another early next week and that will mean scattered to numerous showers and storms. Temperatures will be held back in the afternoon hours because of this, though it will still be sticky.

