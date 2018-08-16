12 people injured after tent collapse at Hayden park

Several people were injured Thursday evening after a tent collapse at Traditions Park in Hayden.

According to West Blount Fire Chief J.J. Ivey, 12 people were injured. Nine people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Six of them were taken by ambulance to area hospitals and three of them were considered serious injuries.

Stockholders of Traditions Bank (who sponsors the park) were meeting for their annual gathering when a storm blew through the park, collapsing the tent and hurting several people.

Witnesses tell us they were eating when it started pouring rain with strong wind. That’s when the tent fell. Another witness says “it's a mess.”

We've confirmed former Notre Dame and South Carolina coach Lou Holtz was scheduled to speak. We understand he was at the park when the tent collapsed, but he wasn't injured.

A representative from the company that provided the tents says the tent can withstand winds up to 90 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a Significant Weather Advisory for that storm at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening as the storm was pushing through.

