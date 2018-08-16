Rookie Sam Darnold starts at QB for Jets at Redskins - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rookie Sam Darnold starts at QB for Jets at Redskins

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up for the team's NFL football preseason game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up for the team's NFL football preseason game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Landover, Md.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - Rookie Sam Darnold is starting at quarterback for the New York Jets in their preseason game at the Washington Redskins.

The third overall pick was the third QB to play in the Jets' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Darnold was 13 of 18 for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Despite Darnold taking first-team snaps in joint workouts with the Redskins, coach Todd Bowles said all week that all three of his quarterbacks need to be ready to play. It's unclear how New York will use veterans Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown, though both are in uniform.

Darnold, Bridgewater and McCown are in a three-way competition for the Jets' starting job in Week 1 at the Detroit Lions.

Veteran Alex Smith is starting for the Redskins.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Los Angeles is first in US to install subway body scanners

    Los Angeles is first in US to install subway body scanners

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-08-14 16:22:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-08-17 01:29:53 GMT
    The Los Angeles subway system is poised to become the first mass transit system in the U.S. to install body scanners to screen passengers for weapons and explosives.More >>
    The Los Angeles subway system is poised to become the first mass transit system in the U.S. to install body scanners to screen passengers for weapons and explosives.More >>

  • California considers limiting broad 'felony murder' law

    California considers limiting broad 'felony murder' law

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-08-16 06:12:50 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-08-17 01:24:24 GMT
    (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP). This Feb. 27, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Brandon Hein, who was 18 when he and three other teenagers were charged in the 1995...(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP). This Feb. 27, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Brandon Hein, who was 18 when he and three other teenagers were charged in the 1995...
    California lawmakers are considering limiting the state's "felony murder" rule that holds accomplices to the same standard as if they had personally committed the crime.More >>
    California lawmakers are considering limiting the state's "felony murder" rule that holds accomplices to the same standard as if they had personally committed the crime.More >>

  • Bodies of missing wife, daughters found in Colorado

    Bodies of missing wife, daughters found in Colorado

    Thursday, August 16 2018 4:05 AM EDT2018-08-16 08:05:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-08-17 01:24:21 GMT
    The man's pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.The man's pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.

    Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.

    More >>

    Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly