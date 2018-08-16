Birmingham City Council could have new look after resignation

The Birmingham City Council could have a new look soon. And it’s not the one you voted for.

LaShunda Scales could be moving to the commission and so could Sheila Tyson.

On Thursday, Jay Roberson, the Council’s President Pro Tempore, announced he’s resigning from his post as District 7 city councilor in September.

“We have a lot of good things we have achieved together as a district.. This is my legacy. I’m leaving district seven better than when I found it. Birmingham , district seven I hope I have served you proudly,” said Roberson surrounded by family , friends, and colleagues .

The next Councilors for District 1, 6 and 7 will all be appointed, according to the rule under the Mayor-Council Act.

Council President Valeria Abbott said they’re seeking requests for those who are interested in filling those seats.

“We will request citizens of District 7 who are interested to send letters of interest and their resumes so we can began the selection process for a replacement,” said Abbott.

Many have asked for a special election, but Abbott said that comes down to money.

“We don’t have funding and we don’t have a special election set. So, that’s something to be decided down the road,” said Abbott.

Roberson will step down in September. Scales and Tyson could be sworn in as Jefferson County Commissioners in November.

Neighbors in all three districts have voiced their concerns about this selection process, wondering if the appointee would have the same level of passion for the community as those who were voted into office.

“I think the district should have an input of the next councilperson,” said a resident on hand for Roberson’s resignation announcement.

