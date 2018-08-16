Brothers arrested after weekend robbery in Cottondale

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies have arrested brothers Phillip and Pedro Sotres in connection with the robbery of a Cottondale man over the weekend.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy said the victim beaten badly.

"The gentleman, a 67-year-old man, was assaulted, actually had a form of amnesia where he didn't remember everything," Abernathy explained.

Authorities accuse the Sotres brothers of stealing the victim's wallet and his car.

They say the suspects knew the victim personally and his daily routine.

He was assaulted on his way to work.

"Like everything else, it's based on talent, luck, and initiative. Luckily we have a lot of that here at the Sheriff's Office," said Abernathy.

Court documents say authorities used video from a security camera to help locate the stolen car.

That helped them identify the suspects which led to their arrests Wednesday.

