Skimming device found by customer in Shelby Co. gas station

One Alabama man was shocked when he encountered a skimming device at a Shelby County gas station. It was not outside at a pump, but instead at the front counter.

“The ladies at the store, they were as shocked as I was. Initially, they thought it was a joke or something. I was like no this was a skimmer,” said Johnny Chergotakos.

Unfortunately, Chergotakos, who works nearby, had already swiped his card. He canceled it immediately and found a lot of his coworkers in the same boat.

“When I told them, half the office had to cancel their cards. So many had been there that day,” he said.

Police say when paying at a terminal look for anything suspicious and think hard about what card you want to use.

“Always use a credit card, don’t use a debit card. Because the credit card is going to be able to protect you a little bit more than your debit card because your debit card is linked directly to your bank account,” said Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina, Irondale Police.

Shelby County Sheriff deputies said they were called about the incident and have since turned the device over to the Secret Service.

“This is in broad daylight, right up front, you know hundreds of people use this in the matter of an hour. It was just the shock that it was actually there,” said Chergotakos.

The parent company of the Raceway Franchise issued the following statement:

On Wednesday, August 15, an illegal skimming device was found on a card reader at a RaceWay store in Birmingham. RaceWay is the brand of franchisee-operated stores owned by RaceTrac, and this store is operated by an independent franchisee. The device has been removed and turned over to law enforcement, who determined that it is not equipped with Bluetooth technology and that it is not otherwise capable of transmitting data remotely. We take the security of guests’ personal information seriously. Data theft is pervasive, and, like retailers everywhere, RaceTrac continually works with franchisees, financial institutions, credit card companies and law enforcement to evaluate and update security measures to keep guests protected. Shopping with RaceWay should be enjoyable, easy and safe. To that end, we have implemented proprietary procedures to detect and deter skimming activity. Please contact the Guest Engagement team with questions at 1-888-636-5589 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

