Marlins' Urena suspended 6 games for hitting Acuna

Marlins' Urena suspended 6 games for hitting Acuna

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena leaves the field after being ejected for hitting Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena leaves the field after being ejected for hitting Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Atlanta.
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is tended to by a member of the training staff as Ozzie Albies talks to him after Acuna was hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena during the first inning of a baseb... (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is tended to by a member of the training staff as Ozzie Albies talks to him after Acuna was hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena during the first inning of a baseb...

NEW YORK (AP) - Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena has been suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves with a pitch.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties Thursday, a day after Urena hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch in the Marlins' 5-2 loss in Atlanta. The 20-year-old Acuna went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami - three of them leading off.

The 25-year-old Urena, from the Dominican Republic, is 3-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 24 starts. Unless appealed, the suspension is scheduled to begin Friday at Washington.

Also, Braves first base coach Eric Young was suspended one game and fined.

Acuna was back in the lineup for the Braves on Thursday night against Colorado. The training staff signed off on Acuna returning after a CT scan on his elbow was normal. X-rays also were negative.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

